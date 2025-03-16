Sri Lanka Women started the T20I series against New Zealand Women with a seven-wicket victory in the first T20I. The second T20I will be hosted at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday, March 16, and start at 6:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for the Indian audience, there will be no live telecast viewing option of the NZ-W vs SL-W T20I series due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India can find online viewing options for New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I 2025 on the FanCode app and website, which will cost INR 49. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 Schedule Revealed; Know Who Plays Who In CWC Qualifying Competition in Lahore.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online

C for Chamari. C for Class 🙌 Skipper Chamari Athapaththu’s 64* off 48 guided Sri Lanka to a smooth victory over New Zealand 🫡#NZvSL pic.twitter.com/MvQy7pUxEP — FanCode (@FanCode) March 14, 2025

