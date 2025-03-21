After the T20I series ended in a draw with Sri Lanka, New Zealand Women will take on Australia Women in a three-match T20I series. The first T20I will be hosted at Eden Park, Auckland on Friday, March 21, and start at 7:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for the Indian audience, there will be no live telecast viewing option of the NZ-W vs AUS-W T20I series due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India can find online viewing options for New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I 2025 on the FanCode app and website, after paying a subscription fee. NZ-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025: New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Series Decider Washed Out Due to Rain.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I 2025 Live Streaming

🔥 Clash of the Champions! 🔥 🏏 The World Champions, New Zealand Women, take on arch-rivals Australia Women in a high-voltage T20I series! Can the Aussies challenge the reigning champs? 📅: 21st March ⌚: 7:15 AM 📺 Watch #NZvAUSOnFanCode LIVE! pic.twitter.com/fTexeygowC — FanCode (@FanCode) March 20, 2025

