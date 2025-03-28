Nitish Kumar Reddy threw his helmet in anger after he was dismissed in the SRH vs LSG match in IPL 2025 on March 27. The all-rounder had to walk in early to bat after Sunrisers Hyderabad lost both Abhishek Sharma (6) and Ishan Kishan (0) in the same over and played a 32-run knock that came off 28 deliveries, which included two fours. He would have expected to make an impact with the bat in hand but perished in an attempt to hit the big shot. He attempted a massive swing on the leg-side on the first ball of the 15th over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi and missed the delivery which went crashing into the stumps. As he was making his way into the dressing room, the camera caught him hurling his helmet on the stairs in anger. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Five Wickets in IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh Guide LSG to Their First Victory of Season 18.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Throws His Helmet in Anger

