The Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) register their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The Lucknow-based franchise thrashed the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday to register their first victory of the season 18. The Pat Cummins-led side need to regroup themselves and get back to the drawing board to find out where they went wrong during the high-scoring encounter in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Super Giants will be happy with their all-round performance. 'Lord Shardul Thakur' Memes Go Viral As Lucknow Super Giants Star Becomes Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2025 During SRH vs LSG Match After Going Unsold at Auction.

Talking about the match, Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant invited Pat Cummins' men to bat first. Sunrisers ended up scoring 190/9 in 20 overs. Aggressive opener Travis Head slammed 47 runs off 28 balls, including eight boundaries. Nitish Kumar Reddy (32), Heinrich Klaasen (26) and Aniket Verma (36) chipped in crucial runs for Hyderabad.

With the ball, Lucknow's all-rounder Shardul Thakur took a four-wicket haul. Shardul Thakur conceded 34 runs in his four-over spell. The star all-rounder also became the Purple Cap holder in the IPL 2025 with six wickets. It is to be noted that Thakur came in as a replacement for the LSG after he went unsold in IPL 2025. Kavya Maran’s Reaction Goes Viral As Nicholas Pooran Drops Travis Head’s Catch During SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

While chasing 191 runs, Impact Player Mitchell Marsh, who opened the innings, played a blistering knock of 52 runs off 31 balls with the help of nine boundaries. Hard hitter Nicholas Pooran played a match-winning knock and hammered 70 runs off 26 balls with the help of 12 boundaries. Marsh and Pooran's knock helped Lucknow Super Giants to thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad at their den.

