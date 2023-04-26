Oman will be taking on Saudi Arabia in their next match in ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 on Wednesday, April 26. The match will start at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Unfortunately, ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 has no official broadcaster. Hence the match between Oman and Saudi Arabia will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans however can still enjoy the live streaming of this game on FanCode and ACC's official YouTube channel. Arjun Tendulkar Six Video: Watch Mumbai Indians' Youngster Smash His First Maximum During GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Live on ACC's Official YouTube Channel

