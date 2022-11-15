November 15 would always be the date that cricket fans, especially those from India, will not forget as it was when Sachin Tendulkar had made his international debut, in a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi. Co-incidentally, this was the very day when he had come out to bat for the final time in his illustrious career, this time against West Indies, in the year 2013.

Sachin Tendulkar's International Debut and Final India Appearance on This Day:

🗓️ #OnThisDay 1989 ➡️ 2013 The legendary @sachin_rt made his #TeamIndia debut and 2️⃣4️⃣ years later, walked out to bat for one final time in international cricket 🇮🇳👏🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ITnVtHKKA8 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)