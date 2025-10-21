After making the inaugural edition in 2024, the Spring T20 Challenge is back for a second season. The Spring T20 Challenge, which acts a platform to give young Australia Women's talents gametime which they don't get in the Women's BBL, will commence its 2025 edition on October 21, Tuesday. The Spring T20 Challenge 2025 will be played at North Sydney Oval, Cricket Central, Blacktown International Sports Park and Drummoyne Oval., Sydney. Unfortunately, Spring T20 Challenge 2025 doesn't have a live telecast viewing option on TV channels in India. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on the FanCode mobile app and website in exchange of a subscription pass. They can also get the live streaming on Kayo, cricket.com.au and the CA Live app. Alyssa Healy Becomes Australia’s All-Time Leading Century Scorer in WODI World Cup History, Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s WC 2025 Match.

Spring T20 Challenge 2025 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

The T20 Spring Challenge is set to return ahead of the #WBBL11 season! Here’s how the competition will run in 2025 🏏 pic.twitter.com/swE8NoOYat — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) July 14, 2025

