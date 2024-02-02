During the 47th over of the Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Gudakesh Motie survived a run-out, as Josh Inglis missed the chance from a point-blank range. Motie went on to hit the shot towards the deep point and Travis Head collected the ball and threw it back at the batting end or we can say danger end for Gudakesh Motie, but Josh Inglis completely missed the run-out opportunity from a very close range. Cricket West Indies Rewards 'Gabba Hero' Shamar Joseph with International Retainer Contract.

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)