Alyssa Healy made the perfect analysis on wicketkeeping on live cricket commentary after Josh Inglis dived to his left to take Ryan Rickelton's catch during the AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 in Mackay on Friday, August 22. This incident happened in the sixth over of the first innings when Alyssa Healy was on commentary and she spoke about wicketkeeping stance, how much distance wicketkeepers should maintain between themselves and the first slip and who should go for a catch. "Wicketkeeper stance is all about trust. Do you trust your first or second slip? and you've got to in this instance when you're three metres apart. Luckily, he's (Josh Inglis) two metres tall so he covers a fair amount of that ground, but if Josh Inglis says I'm comfortable going to my left here, so you trust one another and go." The next ball, Ryan Rickelton got an edge off Xavier Bartlett's delivery and Josh Inglis dived to his left to take the catch, just what Alyssa Healy had said. AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025: Temba Bavuma Rested for Second Match Against Australia Due to Workload Management Following Hamstring Injury.

'Commentator' Alyssa Healy Makes Perfect Call

Alyssa Healy with the PERFECT call in the comms box 😱#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/z1DK6zYHbV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2025

