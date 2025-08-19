In a riveting spell of bowling, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj managed to fox Australia batters during AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025 to scalp his maiden five-wicket haul in One-Day Internationals (ODI). Maharaj rattled Australia's top and middle-order, claiming wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, and then Aaron Hardie to register a memorable maiden ODI fifer, ending with five wickets in just 4.2 overs. AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025: South Africa Batter Matthew Breetzke Becomes Fourth Batter To Score Fifty-Plus in First Three Innings

Keshav Maharaj Claims Maiden ODI Fifer

Keshav Maharaj! Just absolutely sublime! 🇿🇦🔥 A match-defining, game-changing five-wicket haul; pure brilliance from the Proteas spinner. What a time to pick up your first ODI 5-for! 💪 Phenomenal stuff, Kesh! 💪👏 #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/tcfdANklST — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)