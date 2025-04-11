MS Dhoni returned as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain after 683 days, which ended on a controversial note. During the match against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, CSK captain Dhoni was adjudged LBW by the third umpire. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the 16th over. Sunil Narine bowled a fullish off-break on off stump. Dhoni shuffled across and missed the flick. The ball hits the pad. One field umpire raised his finger, and Dhoni challenged the decision. In replays, there were murmurs on UltraEdge when the ball was next to the bat. However, the third umpire felt there was no bat involved, and the third umpire signalled it out. Dhoni departed after scoring one run. The controversial decision led to a massive discussion on social media, with several fans not liking the decision. Chennai Crowd Roars as MS Dhoni Returns as Chennai Super Kings Captain After 683 Days During CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Out or Not Out?

WTHHH MS DHONI WAS NOT OUT pic.twitter.com/cKzeYuIBRA — Pratham (@Pratham_Tweetz) April 11, 2025

Did Ball Touch MS Dhoni's Bat?

Controversial Decision!

MS Dhoni Out or Not Out?

Ms Dhoni out ya not out #MSDhoni𓃵pic.twitter.com/tfkZo4jgVy — Cricket Masala (@MukeshR14426) April 11, 2025

A Fan Says MS Dhoni was Not Out!

MS Dhoni was Clear Not Out with Bat UltraEdge Spike,Very bad Third Umpire Umpiring. Controversy Decision And IPL fans with CSK Fans Demand Boycott IPL 2025 ? Chepauk is very Disturbed with This Bad Decision of Umpires. #IPL2025 needs Proper Training & CSK Team Also 🏏👎 #cskvskkrhttps://t.co/OeP4ieHNnE — Sanyam Jain 🪼 (@MrSillySam) April 11, 2025

Not Out

Ms Dhoni clearly not out... Umpire pagal hai spike bhi and gap toh bilkul nhi hai😳 what your take....???#CSKvsKKRpic.twitter.com/wqjJHwjYEt — 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐘 𝐍𝐀𝐑𝐖𝐀𝐋 (@TheSunnyNarwal) April 11, 2025

Fans Divided Over Third Umpire's Controversial Decision

I'm not CSK fan but MS Dhoni was NOT OUT here !#CSKvKKR#KKRvsCSKpic.twitter.com/wMAtecO4Cv — Devendra 🇮🇳 (@Devendra786s) April 11, 2025

How MS Dhoni Was Given Out?

MS Dhoni Out!

MS DHONI REVIEW BUT MS DHONI OUT pic.twitter.com/SApRL82sWO — U.P.Jangir (@JangirUp) April 11, 2025

