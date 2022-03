Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a gem of a delivery to castle David Warner on Day 4 of the third Test between Pakistan and Australia. The left-arm pacer bowled a delivery which pitched outside the off-stump and straightened, shattering Warner's stumps with the batsman having played for the in-swing.

Watch Video:

