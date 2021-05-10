Pakistan Win 2nd Test Against Zimbabwe By an Inning and 147 Runs to Clean Sweep Series

Pakistan win the series 2-0 🎉 They pick up the final wicket of Luke Jongwe to register a victory by an innings and 147 runs against Zimbabwe in the second Test. 📸 @ZimCricketv | #ZIMvPAK | https://t.co/8hH4EMRnA8 pic.twitter.com/c46ToBrB5B — ICC (@ICC) May 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)