Pakistan fielding memes and jokes went viral on social media after three Pakistan fielders converged but still missed Sanju Samson's catch, during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21. This incident happened in the 16th over of the run chase, bowled by Abrar Ahmed, when Sanju Samson attempted to hit a big shot off the leg-spinner but miscued the shot with the ball going high in the air. Three Pakistan fielders converged to take the catch, but none of them really attempted it and that chance went begging because of a miscommunication. Sanju Samson, who was batting on 13 at that time, was dismissed shortly, but fans noticed this viral moment and shared memes and jokes on the same. India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4; Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill Help Men in Blue Register Back-to-Back Victories Against Arch-Rivals.

Watch Three Pakistan Fielders Converge But Still Drop Sanju Samson's Catch:

Whose catch was it? 🤔 Watch the #DPWorldAsiaCup2025, Sept 9-28, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/hVaVt7cXbl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 21, 2025

'Clueless Triangle'

Clueless triangle by the Pakistan fielders, and Sanju Samson saves himself. Reminded me of this iconic meme. Who'll take the blame tho😂#INDvPAK #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/0wzL4WaLmc — Sukumaran BP (@BpSukumaran) September 21, 2025

'Three Fielders and Yet Couldn't Take Catch'

Three Pakistan fielders together still couldn’t take a catch, and you expect something from this team? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/l9LKSgxDy6 — bhaskar kalita (@Bhaskarkalita77) September 21, 2025

'Brilliant Example of Pakistan Fielding'

A brilliant example of Pakistan fielding. Perfect triangulation to surround the ball pic.twitter.com/Ad1PphSP8E — Armchair Expert (@cricnator) September 21, 2025

