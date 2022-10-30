Pakistan registered their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a six-wicket victory over Netherlands on Sunday, October 30. The bowlers set up this victory as they restricted the Dutchmen to just 91/9 in their 20 overs. In response, Pakistan did lose four wickets, but managed to chase down the target in 13.5 overs. Shadab Khan was Pakistan's best bowler with three wickets for 22 runs. With the bat, Mohammad Rizwan starred with 49 runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Result:

