Oman will face Papua New Guinea in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Saturday, April 16. The clash has a start time of 03:30 pm (IST). Unfortunately, live telecast of OMN vs PNG will not be available in India but fans can watch the live streaming of the match online on the FanCode app and website. ICC TV will live stream the match in select regions.

🚨 Tour Announcement 🚨 Oman will be taking on Scotland and PNG from 9th April - 16th April in the UAE for 2 matches respectively as a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. #OmanCricket #ICCCWCL2 #RagingRed #OmanvsPNG #OmanvsScotland pic.twitter.com/XFpaEC7SWC — Oman Cricket (@TheOmanCricket) April 8, 2022

