Phil Salt scored his first fifty in the Indian Premier League, achieving this feat during the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Saturday, April 29. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed nine fours in his knock, which came off 29 balls. Mitchell Marsh also scored his third IPL fifty and got to the mark off 28 balls. Marsh hit five sixes and one four.

Half-century for Phil Salt 👊🏻 💯 partnership up for the second wicket! The chase is 🔛 as @DelhiCapitals need 93 off 60! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/iOYYyw2zca #TATAIPL | #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/goevvNnzKv — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2023

And Mitchell Marsh gets to his FIFTY as well! Can he power @DelhiCapitals to a home win tonight? Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/iOYYyw2zca #TATAIPL | #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/B4dACJvT8A — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2023

