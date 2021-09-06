PM Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team on victory against England in the 4th test match. He also lauded the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India. He tweeted, " Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket pitch. As always, Team India wins!"

Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket pitch. As always, #TeamIndia wins! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)