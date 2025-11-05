Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the India Women's National Cricket Team, which won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at his residence on Wednesday, November 5. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team created history on November 2 in Navi Mumbai, beating South Africa by 52 runs in a tense final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. This marked a historic moment in Indian cricket as the Women in Blue won the coveted ICC Women's World Cup trophy for the first time. PM Narendra Modi hosted the India Women's National Cricket Team and congratulated Harmanpreet Kaur and co for this terrific achievement. He also posed with the players and the trophy. Indian Women’s Cricket Team Gets Warm Welcome on Reaching Delhi for Meet-Up With Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Meets India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025-Winning Members at Lok Kalyan Marg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted the champions of the Women’s World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. PM congratulated the team for the victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats and the trolling they had… pic.twitter.com/5TYxNMEafK — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

