The India national cricket team is playing against the Australia national cricket team in the fifth Test at Sydney. The Test, also known as a ‘Pink Test’, is vital for the Indian side to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Although the Indian batting lineup failed to make their mark, the pacers provided the visitors some control in the match. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj Picked up two wickets, while Prasidh Krishna dismissed in-form batter Steve Smith. The medium-pacer provided another breakthrough with a perfect in-swinging delivery to dismiss Alex Carey. India will now look to wrap up the innings as early as possible. Watch the video below. Steve Smith Wicket Video: Watch Prasidh Krishna Providing Important Breakthrough as KL Rahul Takes Catch During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

Prasidh Krishna Castles Alex Carey During IND vs AUS 5th test 2024-25 Day 2

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)