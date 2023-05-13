When domestic talents first step on the big stages of IPL, the first question that troubles them is that whether they belong to that level. Prerak Mankad has dismissed that straightaway as he bags the man of the match award in the SRH vs LSG match at Hyderabad with his responsible 45-ball 65.

Prerak Mankad Wins Man of the Match

Prerak Mankad won the Player of the Match award in his first match of the season. What a start for Prerak. pic.twitter.com/JVeqI86DkC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 13, 2023

