Prithvi Shaw reacted after being ignored for India's squads for the New Zealand and Bangladesh series. Shaw, who has been performing quite consistently in the domestic circuit, was disappointed after being snubbed and took to his Instagram story to share a picture of Sai Baba, where he wrote, "Hope you are watching everything SAI BABA." Shaw's last international appearance came in 2021 against Sri Lanka in a T20I.

Prithvi Shaw's Instagram Story:

Prithvi Shaw gets emotional! pic.twitter.com/NwDDO6Jq3z — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)