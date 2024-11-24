Yuzvendra Chahal will play for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 season. PBKS went to secure the deal for Yuzvendra Chahal at INR 18.00 crore. It is a great addition to Punjab as Chahal is excellent on Indian soil. Chahal is also the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League history. It is another good deal for the Punjab Kings. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal Goes to Punjab Kings For INR 18 Crore.

Yuzvendra Chahal to Punjab Kings for IPL 2025

WOAH! 😮



Yuzvendra Chahal is SOLD to @PunjabKingsIPL for INR 18 Crore 💰💰#TATAIPLAuction— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)