Rahul Dravid was seen bowling in the nets ahead of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022. The BCCI shared the photos of the Indian coach rolling his arm in the nets and said that here's how Dravid celebrated Anil Kumble's 10 wicket haul anniversary. The former Indian spinner celebrated his 10-wicket haul anniversary on Monday.

