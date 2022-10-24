South Africa will be disappointed as they shared points with Zimbabwe in their opening T20 World Cup 2022 fixture. Rain played spoilsport during the game as the match was trimmed a couple of times before being eventually called off. The Proteas needed 13 runs off 24 deliveries to win with all ten wickets intact.

Not Good Friends

South Africa, rain, ICC tournaments are never good friends. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 24, 2022

Fast Forward

Fast forward to the last group game, SA v Netherlands when South Africa miss out on qualifying by 1 point... #T20WorldCup #SAvZim — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) October 24, 2022

That Stings

An Alternate Solution

Unlucky South Africa @ProteasMenCSA , deserved the points as well as the NRR, but persistent rain messes it up for them. Methinks @ICC must have a rethink on how these things are decided — I mean why not a reserve day in the event of rain?@T20WorldCup #SAvZIM #T20WorldCup — Sir Axel Ferguson (@SirAxelFerguson) October 24, 2022

Again

Unlucky

South Africa is the unluckiest team when it comes to nature and world cups... it's not the first time that they didn't get to finish the sure shot win in the mega event because of the rain. Got to feel for them. — Usama Virk (@Virkkkk_) October 24, 2022

The Story Continues

The story of rain and South Africa continues in world cups 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Thabani 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Mtouch5) October 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)