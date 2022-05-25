Rajat Patidar, who became the first uncapped player to score a century in IPL playoffs, helped Royal Challengers Bangalore post a massive 207 in 20 overs. The right-handed batsman finished unbeaten on 112 off 54 balls which included 12 fours and seven sixes as RCB sets LSG 208 runs to win. Rajat Patidar Becomes First Uncapped Player to Score a Century in IPL Playoffs.

