Rajat Patidar became the first uncapped player to score a century in IPL Playoffs. The right-handed batsman achieved the feat during LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator at the Eden Gardens. Patidar completed his century off just 49 balls which included 11 fours and six sixes. He also becomes fourth uncapped player to score a century in IPL.

💯 for Rajat Patidar - his maiden IPL ton! 🙌 🙌 This has been an outstanding batting display from the @RCBTweets batter! 👏 👏 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/cOuFDWIUmk #TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/yx7c4j162H — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)