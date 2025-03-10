Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced the schedule for its annual 'Unbox Event. The RCB unbox event will take place on March 17 at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener. The IPL 2025 opener will be played between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens. For the RCB Unbox event 2025, rapper and singer HanumanKind, who was the Indian Global Artist of 2024, will perform during the event. The Bengaluru-based franchise confirmed this news on their 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle. RCB Unbox Event 2025 Announced: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Reveal Date and Venue of Event Ahead of IPL Season 18.

Hanumankind at RCB Unbox Event 2025

🚨 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗨𝗻𝗯𝗼𝘅 🤩 𝘙𝘶𝘯 𝘪𝘵 𝘶𝘱 to be the 𝘉𝘪𝘨 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘳, take 𝘜𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘔𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘥𝘴 - walk tall, talk loud, and be the 𝘉𝘪𝘨 𝘋𝘢𝘸𝘨 that reps 𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘗𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦. 🔥 Get ready to feel the energy as… pic.twitter.com/o9N7TcNrhy — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 10, 2025

