Royal Challengers Bengaluru has announced their Unbox event ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Every year in the unbox event, RCB release their new kit for the season, and they have the new captain address the fans ahead of the season. RCB has appointed Rajat Patidar as their new captain who is all set to be unveiled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB Unbox Event 2025 along with the new jersey. RCB revealed that the Unbox event will be hosted on March 17, 2025. Rajat Patidar Named RCB Captain for IPL 2025, Star Batter to Lead Virat Kohli and Co in Indian Premier League Season 18.

RCB Unbox Event 2025 Announced

The #RCBUnbox is back, bigger, better and bolder! 💥 Mark your calendars, March 17 2025 it is. 📅 📍 M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stay tuned for the event line up. 🎺🎶🏏 pic.twitter.com/WZ5TjOmc4I — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 3, 2025

