Rashid Khan took the first hat-trick of IPL 2023, achieving this feat during the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9. The Afghanistan spinner dismissed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur off consecutive deliveries to change the course of the contest in Gujarat Titans favour. Rashid also is the captain for Gujarat Titans in this match with Hardik Pandya not well. It was also his first hat-trick in the IPL. Shubman Gill Completes 2000 Runs in IPL, Achieves Feat During GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

Rashid Khan Takes First Hat-Trick of IPL 2023

