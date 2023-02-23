Ravichandran Ashwin attended the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 auction for Dindigul Dragons on Thursday, February 23. The Indian all-rounder, who recently featured for India in their six-wicket win in Delhi, was retained by Dindigul Dragons ahead of the auction. He turned up for the franchise at the auction, helping them strategise and plan on picking the best players on offer and the picture seated the auction table went viral. Ashwin will be in action again when the third Test between India and Australia begin on March 1. 'Ravi Ashwin Trying A New Delivery', Indian Spinner Twists Mohammed Shami's Ears During IND vs AUS 2nd Test At Delhi (Watch Video).

Ravichandran Ashwin at the TNPL auction table for Dindigul Dragons. pic.twitter.com/umVdXQYwwD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 23, 2023

