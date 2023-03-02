Ravichandran Ashwin has become the third highest wicket taker for India in international cricket. Ashwin took three wickets during IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore to surpass former Indian captain Kapil Dev (687). Only Harbhajan Singh (707) and Anil Kumble (953) have taken more wickets than Ashwin for India. Ravichandran Ashwin Dethrones James Anderson To Become Number One Bowler in Test Cricket As per Latest ICC Rankings.

Ravi Ashwin Becomes Third Highest Wicket Taker for India in International Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. Most wickets for India across formats (innings): 953 (499) - Anil Kumble 707 (442) - Harbhajan Singh 688* (347) - Ashwin 687 (448) - Kapil Dev 597 (373) - Zaheer Khan — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) March 2, 2023

