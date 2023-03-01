Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has become the no.1 ranked Test bowler in the recently released ICC rankings. Ashwin replaced English seamer James Anderson at the top. The 36-year-old Ashwin has been in great form of late. He took six wickets against Australia in the 2nd Test and was rewarded with valuable rankings points. Ashwin now has an opportunity to extend his stay in the no.1 spot with good performances in the remaining two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. MS Dhoni Is an Impressive Captain and One of the Best Tacticians, Says Former South Africa Skipper Faf du Plessis.

Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes No.1 Test Bowler in Latest ICC Rankings

Ravi Ashwin becomes the new No.1 Ranked Test bowler. - The Ashwin show! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 1, 2023

