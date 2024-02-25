Ravichandran Ashwin continued to add to his legacy as one of the best spinners with yet another achievement to his name. The off-spinner now has 350 wickets to his name in India in the longest format. Ashwin achieved this feat by dismissing Ben Duckett on Day 3 of the India vs England fourth Test. Ashwin earlier completed 500 wickets in Test cricket during the Rajkot Test against England and had joined Anil Kumble as the only Indians to do so. Ashwin also now has the most number of wickets in India. Ravi Ashwin Becomes First Indian to Score 1000 Runs and Take 100 Wickets Against England in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Ravichandran Ashwin Completes 350 Test Wickets in India

Another day, another landmark! 🙌 🙌 With that Ben Duckett wicket, R Ashwin completed 3⃣5⃣0⃣ Test wickets in India 👍 👍 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FUbQ3Mhpq9 #TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/2hHY2Ohq7p — BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)