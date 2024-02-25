Ravichandran Ashwin has turned his fortunes around from the first innings of the India vs England 4th Test at Ranchi as he dismantled the England batting to pick his 35th Test five-wicket haul. Ashwin completed his 500-wicket milestone in the last Test match at Rajkot and now he has added another feather to his tally. With it, he has also equaled the record of Anil Kumble of taking most five-wicket hauls. ‘Hype Sabko Karo’ Virender Sehwag Issues Clarification After Fans Question His Cryptic Post Praising Dhruv Jurel For His Impressive Knock in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Ravi Ashwin Equals Anil Kumble's Record Of Scalping Most Five-Wicket Hauls

Ashwin equals Anil Kumble for most Test five-fors among Indians. Most Test five-wicket hauls: 67 - Muttiah Muralidaran 37 - Shane Warne 36 - Richard Hadlee 35 = Anil Kumble, R ASHWIN*#INDvENG — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) February 25, 2024

