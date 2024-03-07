Just before the start of the 5th Test match between India and England Ravi Ashwin was awarded a special cap as the star spinner has completed 100 Test matches. Ashwin's wife and children were also present at the time. It is a very special feat. Ashwin also completed his 500 Test wickets earlier in this series. Ravi Ashwin is very of the players to complete 100 Test matches with this good of a consistency. Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon Rise in ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings 2024, Jasprit Bumrah Continues To Lead.

Rahul Dravid Awards Ravi Ashwin With a Special Cap

Rahul Dravid handed the 100th Test cap to Ravi Ashwin.



- The contribution of Ashwin is unmatchable towards Indian cricket! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OsLT4G7sZa— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)