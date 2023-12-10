A pretty dangerous situation developed during the BBL 2023-24 match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades as a damp spot on the surface started to behave uncharacteristically and the ball bounced off it unpredictably. Only 6.5 overs of play was possible and after multiple consultations, the umpires decided to call the match off with Scorchers batting on 30/2. The teams will share a point each. WI vs ENG 3rd ODI 2023: Matthew Forde’s Dream Debut, Romario Shepherd’s Hitting Help West Indies Clinch a 2–1 Series Win Over England.

Match Abandoned Due to Unsafe Pitch

🗣️ "Is it safe?" 🗣️ "Probably not." The game has been delayed due to the condition of the pitch, with this ball being the last straw...#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/WV6zDRMsnH — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 10, 2023

Ball Behaving Dangerously

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)