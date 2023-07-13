Ravichandran Ashwin continued to add to his stature as one of the greatest of the game with another five-wicket haul, his 33rd in Test cricket during Day 1 of the India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023. Ashwin got the wickets of Tagenarine Chanderpaul (12), Kraigg Brathwaite (20), Alick Athanaze (47), Alzarri Joseph (4) and Jomel Warrican (1). What was more important is that he struck at regular intervals and did not let the West Indies batters gain any momentum. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Third Indian Bowler To Take 700 Wickets in International Cricket, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Alzarri Joseph in IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

Ravichandran Ashwin Completes 33rd Five-Wicket Haul in Tests

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)