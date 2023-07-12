Ravichandran Ashwin joined an elite list as he completed 700 wickets in international cricket, achieving the feat during Day 1 of the India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023. The ace off-spinner now became the third Indian spinner to have achieved the 700-wicket mark. Ashwin's 700th Test wicket came when he dismissed Alzarri Joseph on Day 1. He had earlier dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul and also West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Ravi Ashwin Becomes First Indian Bowler to Take Wicket of Father and Son in Tests, Achieves Feat After Dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul in IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

Ravichandran Ashwin Completes 700 Wickets in International Cricket

Most wickets in International cricket by an Indian bowler: 1) Anil Kumble - 956 2) Harbhajan Singh - 711 3) Ravi Ashwin - 700* Three Greats of Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/43oTpLYQOj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2023

New Record for Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravi 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱-𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 Ashwin 🔥 Congratulations on becoming the third Indian to bag 7⃣0⃣0⃣ international wickets 🎉🏆#AavaDe | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/YDTNLBQPCI — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)