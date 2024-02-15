Ravindra Jadeja announces his return to Team India after missing the second Test match due to injury with a bang as he scores his fourth Test match century at his home ground in Rajkot during the IND vs ENG 3rd Test. He came in at a time when the top order collapsed the team was in trouble and stitched an important partnership with Rohit Sharma taking India to a solid position. He got a bit cautious during the nineties and also got a life as England opted out of a DRS nut eventually he went on to get a much deserved century. Ravindra Jadeja Performs Trademark Sword Celebration After Scoring His 21st Half-Century in Test Cricket During IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 2024 (Watch Video).

Ravindra Jadeja Scores His Fourth Test Century

Test Hundred on his home ground! A hard fought 4th Test ton and second in Rajkot from @imjadeja 👏 👏#INDvENG @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/osxLb6gitm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2024

