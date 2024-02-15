Ravindra Jadeja has once again helped in rescuing team India when it was needed the most. Jadeja went on to play a very crucial innings and completed his 21st half-century during day 1 of the 3rd Test between India and England. Jadeja went on to perform his trademark sword celebration as he completed his half-century. Jadeja came into bat when India was struggling on 33/3 with captain Rohit Sharma at the other end. Rohit Sharma Surpasses MS Dhoni, Becomes Second Indian Batsman With Most Sixes in Tests; Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Watch Video Here

Here comes the 21st half century of the greatest all rounder of this generation Sir Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja 🔥⚔️

Hold this haters 💉 pic.twitter.com/mXeidVRKoy— Vector (@Vectorism_) February 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)