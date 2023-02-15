Royals Challengers Bangalore have finally announced their coach staff for the Women's Premier League 2023. Australian coach Ben Sawyer has been named as the head coach. Sawyer is currently in charge of the New Zealand women's cricket team. Sawyer will be assisted by Malolan Rangarajan. Rangarajan will also work with the scouting team of the franchise. They have also roped in RX Murali as their batting coach. Meanwhile, Vanitha VR will serve as a scout and fielding coach. Mike Hesson will continue to work as the director of cricket operations. Earlier the franchise announced Sania Mirza as the mentor.

RCB Announces Coaching Staff Ahead of Women’s Premier League 2023

