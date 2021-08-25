Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed England's George Garton ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021. RCB took to Twitter to confirm this news.

See their tweet here:

🔊ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊 Talented all-rounder from England, George Garton, will join the RCB family for the rest of #IPL2021. He completes our overseas players quota for the season. 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/XQgIxWyFva — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 25, 2021

