Ellyse Perry continued her fine form in WPL 2025 but bowlers helped Delhi Capitals restrict the defending champions to 147/5 in the RCB-W vs DC-W match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 1. Smriti Mandhana and her team were put to bat first in this match and it was Ellyse Perry who stood tall with a spectacular 60* off 47 deliveries, a knock that had three fours and as many sixes. Apart from her, Raghvi Bist scored 33 off 32 balls and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge struck 21 off eight. Delhi Capitals bowlers were impressive with Shikha Pandey (2/24) and debutant Nallapureddy Charani (2/28) being the best. Marizanne Kapp also got one wicket. RCB-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Can Finish in Top Three of Women's Premier League Season Three Points Table.

RCB-W vs DC-W Inning Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)