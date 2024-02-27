After winning their first match Royal Challengers Bangalore Women are back in action against Gujarat Giants in their second game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Like every team they have won the toss and opted to field first. After a winning start, Smiriti Mandhana has decided not to tinker with their winning combination and Beth Monney too keeps faith in her playing XI despite the loss in the first game. WPL 2024: ‘DC’s Culture Is Amazing’ Says Opener Shafali Verma After Delhi Capitals’ Emphatic Win Over UP Warriorz.

RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Toss Update

