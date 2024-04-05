Shashank Singh was the talk of the town after he slammed a blistering 61* off just 29 balls to help Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in IPL 2024 on April 4. The 32-year-old turned the game around for Punjab Kings with his quickfire knock. However, a video went viral of the moment he reached his 50 off just 25 balls, and interestingly, it shows that neither the Punjab Kings players nor staff in the dugout applauded his knock. Aakash Chopra, who was on Hindi commentary then, also pointed this out. It is also understandable, given the context of the game, which was pretty tense, and maybe the other players and staff were focused on the match situation. Fans have reacted after this video went viral on social media. Shashank Singh Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Punjab Kings' Star in IPL 2024.

Viral Video Shows PBKS 'Not Applauding' Shashank Singh for His Knock

Romba romba worst raa dai... 👎🏻 Ipa tha note pandre... 💔 pic.twitter.com/AebZaujluX — ℳя. வில்லங்கம் ✇ 🪄 (@Vineethian) April 5, 2024

'Watched It Live'

I watched Live, literally no one appreciated — srivass kumar (@srivasssingh) April 5, 2024

'Not Looking Good'

Win or lose is secondary. Fighting is Primary 💯 This is not looking good 👎 https://t.co/vGNCMzRDYk — Maddy Madhav (@MaddyMadhav_) April 5, 2024

'What's Wrong'

'Could Have Cheered Him'

Could have cheered him.. 😟 https://t.co/TjwRD0xWsf — RCB Rabbitu (@Mr_Rabbitu) April 5, 2024

'Weird Actually'

Very weird actually https://t.co/LMH8ThSQzV — Varad is a part of family (@pullseyes) April 5, 2024

Another Fan Also Noticed It

Interesting

I wonder if PBKS have decided amongst themselves that they wouldn't be celebrating traditional 'milestones' which are irrelevant in T20s. Would be interesting to see if it happened when Curran and Shikhar scored fifties as well. https://t.co/tVvsdTZQDQ — Sajith Sridhar (@SajithKrishnaS) April 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)