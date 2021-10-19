Cricket Scotland on Tuesday revealed that their kit for the T20 World Cup 2021 was designed by a 12-year old girl named Rebecca Downie, who hails from Haddington. In a tweet, the cricket board shared this information along with little Rebecca standing and smiling in front of the TV during Scotland's Round 1 match against Bangladesh.

See Cricket Scotland's tweet here:

Scotland's kit designer 👇 12 year-old Rebecca Downie from Haddington 👋 She was following our first game on TV, proudly sporting the shirt she designed herself 👏 Thank you again Rebecca!#FollowScotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 | #PurpleLids 🟣 pic.twitter.com/dXZhf5CvFD — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 19, 2021

