Australian cricket legend-turned-commentator Ricky Ponting said that Virat Kohli 'instigated' the heated showdown against Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The star Indian cricketer was seen shouldering Sam Konstas at the end of the 10th over of Australia's first innings and the two subsequently engaged in a heated argument on the field before being separated. Ponting, on commentary, said that he had no doubts that it was Virat Kohli who caused this episode.

"Have a look where Virat walks. Virat's walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever." Virat Kohli, Sam Konstas Engage in Heated Argument After Indian Star Shoulder Charges 19-Year-Old During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG (Watch Video).

Ricky Ponting Says Virat Kohli 'Instigated' Confrontation With Sam Konstas

"Have a look where Virat walks. Virat's walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever." - Ricky Ponting #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zm4rjG4X9A — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2024

