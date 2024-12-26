Virat Kohli had a heated exchange with Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday, December 26. The 19-year-old right-hander made an entertaining start to his Test career, playing some unorthodox and also conventional aggressive shots to put off the Indian bowlers and help Australia gain some early momentum. After the end of the 10th over bowling by Mohammad Siraj, Virat Kohli charged into Sam Konstas and the two went on to exchange some words before Usman Khawaja and others came into the picture. Sam Konstas Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 19-Year-Old Batsman Set to Make Debut During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test At MCG.

Watch Virat Kohli's Heated Argument with Sam Konstas Here:

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas exchanged a heated moment on the MCG. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QL13nZ9IGI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)