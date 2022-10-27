Rilee Rossouw smashed the first century of the T20 World Cup 2022, during the South Africa vs Bangladesh match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 27, Thursday. The Proteas left-hander has been in very good form in the game and has kept his side on top with a superb knock in this Group 2 fixture. He got to the mark in 52 deliveries with seven fours and as many sixes.

Rilee Rossouw Scores Century:

